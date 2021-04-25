CALGARY -- Environment Canada has lifted its snowfall warnings for regions around Calgary following a significant dump of snow that fell throughout Sunday afternoon.

As of 5 p.m., warnings had ended for the following areas:

According to Environment Canada, snowfall accumulation between 20 and 40 centimetres was expected in these regions by Sunday evening. Motorists may encounter poor driving conditions Sunday evening and Monday morning as a result of the heavy snow.

Calgary received several centimetres of snow throughout the day. The blanket of snow is not expected to last long as Monday's forecast high is 13C and warm weather is expected through the week.

For updated information regarding weather watches and warnings visit Environment Canada – Public Weather Alerts for Alberta.