CALGARY – Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for areas throughout southern Alberta as between 10 and 25 centimetres of snow is expected to fall in the region Tuesday.

The cold front, which resulted in a drastic overnight temperature drop, is projected to bring significant snowfall to the mountain parks as well as snow to areas east of the foothills.

As of 6 a.m. Tuesday, snowfall warnings are in effect for the following regions:

For updated information regarding weather warnings and watches, visit Environment Canada – Public Weather Alerts.

For the latest on road conditions in Calgary, follow YYC Transportation on Twitter or check the CTV Calgary Traffic Page HERE.

For updates on highway conditions, follow 511 Alberta on twitter, visit AMA Roads Reports and the DriveBC sites.

Download the CTV Calgary Sky Watch Weather App for real-time weather forecasts and video updates on conditions HERE.