

CTVNewsCalgary.ca Staff





CALGARY – One man is dead following an early morning crash along 16th Avenue N.E. and police believe alcohol, speed and drugs played a role in the fatal collision.

Emergency crews were called to a location along 16th Avenue, west of Deerfoot Trail, shortly before 1 a.m. after a car crashed into the eastbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway .

According to police, a 2017 BMW 320i with four occupants had been speeding eastbound on Renfrew Drive N.E. when it left the road, crashed through a chain-link fence, down a hill and into the eastbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway.

A 32-year-old man who had been a passenger in the vehicle was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of the car, a 32-year-old man, suffered minor injuries in the crash. The other two passengers, a 21-year-old woman and a 20-year-old woman, were not injured.

A section of eastbound 16th Avenue between Russet Road and Deerfoot Trail, was closed to traffic for several hours but has reopened.

CPS officials say speed, alcohol and drugs are believed to have played a role in the deadly crash. The investigation into the collision continues.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.