CALGARY -- Longtime Calgary Stampeders punter Rob Maver is hanging up his cleats.

The 33-year-old announced his retirement from professional football Thursday morning, ending a 10-year CFL career that began when he was drafted fifth overall by the Stampeders in the 2010 CFL entry draft.

"This was a really difficult decision for me but, after 10 incredible years with the Stamps, it's time for me to pursue my non-football career goals," said Maver.

Maver joined the Calgary Stampeders ahead of the 2010 season and served as the team's placekicker. After one season of placekicking, he lost the role and switched to punting.

"When I came here I was 24 years old, I was legitimately a kid, and I can honestly say I've grown up at McMahon Stadium. The experiences and the people in this organization have shaped who I am today and whom I'm going to be moving forward."

Maver plans to keep his family in Calgary and work with a local mortgage company.