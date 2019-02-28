The future economic successes of Indigenous communities and businesses hinge on cooperative efforts from the government, the private sector, and the communities themselves to adopt emerging technologies according to a recently released report.

The findings of the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business (CCAB) and Tata Consultancy Services’ ‘Digital Directions: Towards skill development and inclusion of Indigenous Peoples in the new economy' were presented Thursday at the 2019 Forward Summit in Calgary.

“It’s about matching up the skills and the talent,” explained JP Gladu, CCAB president and CEO. “Indigenous people are the fastest, youngest, strongest growing demographic in this country. We’re the future workforce.”

“When we come into the relationships based on values of respect and reciprocity we understand that it’s not about carving up a pie, it’s really about growing that pie by leveraging each other’s assets and our technologies and our people, our innovation, we begin to understand that, man, we can really do great things together.”

Chief Charles Weaselhead of the Kainai Nation, a Forward Summit co-chair, says the adoption of a social trust will result in long-term relationship between industry and Indigenous people that ‘speaks to very nature of truth and reconcilliation’.

“There is a huge potential workforce if we can get to that stage where our youth are educated, are provided skills, and industry are open to hiring those young people.”

The recommendations for ensuring First Nations Canadians have the required skills and education to participate and thrive in an ‘evolving digital economy’ include:

Bringing housing, health services, educational facilities, and high-speed internet access to national standards

Creating a digitally fluent Indigenous workforce through increased access to education and training with a focus on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) and the needs of industry without compromising the priorities of Indigenous culture

Identifying and addressing the barriers Indigenous women face in accessing education and training

According to Gladu, the proven adaptability of Indigenous people, Canada’s first entrepreneurs, will be an asset in a global digital economy. When equipped with the proper skills and technology, remote communities will have an opportunity to thrive. “When we get those partnerships together, we can unlock those northern communities so they don’t have to move because you can work anywhere in the world."

With files from CTV’s Kevin Fleming