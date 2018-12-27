The Calgary Police Service diverted northbound traffic on Stoney Trail in the city’s southeast following a Thursday night crash.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area while emergency crews respond to what police referred to as a ‘serious collision’ at around 9:30 p.m.

EMS officials confirm one person was pronounced dead at the crash site and no patients were transported from the scene. The age and gender of the deceased has not been confirmed but they were the lone occupant of their vehicle.

The northbound lanes of Stoney Trail were closed between 114 Avenue SE and Glenmore Trail for several hours following the crash.

Traffic Advisory - We are currently responding to a fatal collision. We have closed northbound & southbound Stoney Trail at 114 Ave SE while we investigate. We expect the road to be closed for a number of hours. Please avoid the area if possible. #YYC #YYCTraffic — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) December 28, 2018

The route has since been reopened and the investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.