CALGARY -- The College of Physicians & Surgeons of Alberta is weighing the sanctions that will be imposed against a Strathmore physician who has been found guilty of unprofessional conduct but continues to practice medicine.

Dr. Altaf Khumree, a general practitioner, had been accused of having a personal relationship with a patient who had been under his care since 2011 and inappropriately prescribing medication including opioids to himself several times between 2012 and 2015.

A disciplinary hearing began in January this year into the allegations against Khumree as well as his failure to self-report to the CPSA that he had been charged with impaired driving.

According to the CPSA, Khumree has admitted to the allegations against him and sanctions against the physician will be determined at a later date.

The physician is permitted to continue to see patients pending the sanction decision but a chaperone must be present when he treats female patients.