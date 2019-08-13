They knew this class was bull, but that’s why they signed up.

Eighteen of the toughest teens in western Canada are honing their bull riding chops at the first-ever Strathmore Agricultural Society Rodeo School.

The two-day course, which started Aug. 12, targets athletes between 14 and 18-years-old.

Hosted by Strathmore resident and world champion bull rider, Scott Schiffner, along with two other champion bull riders, Bruce Johansen and Donnie Dale, the classes aim to prepare the teens for the upcoming high school rodeo season.

In addition to the 18 riders training for what’s known as “the most dangerous eight seconds in sport,” there are two others learning to help them stay safe, by training as professional bullfighters.

The Strathmore Agricultural Society hopes this inaugural rodeo school will become an annual event in the community east of Calgary.