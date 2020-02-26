CALGARY -- The 2020 edition of the annual Sled Island Music & Arts Festival is nearly four months away but organizers have provided music fans with reason to start counting down until June.

Earlier this month, organizers announced Sudan Archives would be the guest curator for this year's festival.

On Wednesday, the first wave of more than 20 performers for this year's festival — that runs from June 24 - 28 at sites throughout Calgary — was announced including:

The Black Angels: Neo-psychedelic act from Austin, TX and stewards of the Levitation festival

Pussy Riot: Politically charged, pro-feminist protest group from Russia that's likely Vladimir Putin's least favourite band

Sun Ra Arkestra: The American avant-garde, afro-futurist, cosmic jazz ensemble that began in the southern United States in the late 1950s and continues to perform nearly 30 years after the death of Sun Ra, the patriarch of the band

The 2020 lineup is also slated to include:

Nivhek

OM

Liturgy

Lydia Lunch RETROVIRUS

Alex Cameron & Roy Molloy

JOYFULLTALK

Diet Cig

SassyBlack

Ahya Simone

In addition to the musical performances, this year's event will include stand-up comedians Joe Pera and Jo Firestone.

The entire 200 artist lineup will be released in the coming weeks. For additional artist and ticket information visit Sled Island.

