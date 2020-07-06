CALGARY -- We’re going to lead in with yesterday’s activity. Isolated storms with a significant rotation produced a shelf along with loonie-sized hail to the city’s extreme northeastern outskirts. As an aside, thank you so much to the several dozen viewers and CTV Calgary Skywatch App users who sent in some amazing photographs. We’re bringing the photos of the day up to give you an idea of the storm as it was, with emphasis on the last image:

From downtown, looking out to the northeast (courtesy Diane):

From the upper northeast, looking to the west (courtesy Jen):

From Kincora (courtesy Kathy):

From Citadel (courtesy Jeff):

Thanks to Jen, Diane, Kathy, and Jeff for those pictures, and to Rai for this one, which gives us a great look at scud:

Scud is warm, moist air that rapidly ascends, cools, and condenses into a wispy, scattered cloud along a storm from. That’s what’s just to the left of the lightning, and therein could be confused with a tornado; coupled with the tight rotation from this storm system, there was absolutely reason for Environment Canada to issue their warning. Whether or not that will be confirmed today, is another story entirely.

On to the forecast!

Another series of shortwaves are rotating in along the primary trough as we go through today and tomorrow, which could trigger additional isolated thunderstorms off the foothills. Precipitation from these events is expected to be relatively light, though by Wednesday we may see an upper low in southern Alberta, which would trigger more showers for our area.

Here’s the forecast:

Today:

Mainly sunny am, isolated pm thundershower potential

Daytime high: 23°

Evening: storm risk, low 10°

Tomorrow:

Partly cloudy, chance of afternoon thundershowers

Daytime high: 22°

Evening: partly cloudy, low 11°

Wednesday:

Mainly cloudy, showers

Daytime high: 17°

Evening: clearing, low 11°

Thursday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 21°

Evening: mainly clear, low 11°

Tuesday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 24°

Evening: clear, low 9°

