CALGARY -- Investigators are attempting to identify the suspect in a Wednesday afternoon bank robbery in the city's northeast.

According to police, a man entered the BMO branch in the 3600 block of Westwinds Drive N.E. at approximately 2 p.m. The man — who attempted to conceal his face with a towel — threatened an employee and demanded money.

No one was injured during the incident and the suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as:

Being in his 30s

Approximately 173-183 cm (5-8 to 6-0) tall

Weighing roughly 76 kg (165 lbs)

At the time of the robbery, the suspect was wearing a black Boss jacket, jeans and white gloves.

The Calgary Police Service has released a surveillance image of the suspect.

Anyone who recognizes the man or witnessed the robbery is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.