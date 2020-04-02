Surveillance image of northeast bank robbery suspect released
Surveillance image of the suspect in an April 1 bank robbery at the BMO branch in Westwinds (CPS)
CALGARY -- Investigators are attempting to identify the suspect in a Wednesday afternoon bank robbery in the city's northeast.
According to police, a man entered the BMO branch in the 3600 block of Westwinds Drive N.E. at approximately 2 p.m. The man — who attempted to conceal his face with a towel — threatened an employee and demanded money.
No one was injured during the incident and the suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The suspect is described as:
- Being in his 30s
- Approximately 173-183 cm (5-8 to 6-0) tall
- Weighing roughly 76 kg (165 lbs)
At the time of the robbery, the suspect was wearing a black Boss jacket, jeans and white gloves.
The Calgary Police Service has released a surveillance image of the suspect.
Anyone who recognizes the man or witnessed the robbery is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.