Calgary police are searching for suspects after a bank machine was stolen from a TD Bank in the southeast early Saturday morning.

Officials say several witnesses called them about a group of individuals using a flatbed truck to tear the ATM out of the wall of the bank’s drive-thru lane.

Police officers arrived just in time to see the truck driving away but did not pursue the suspects because of safety reasons.

They are now canvassing the area for information and are checking over CCTV footage for clues.

There are no suspect descriptions at this time.