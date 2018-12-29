CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Suspects sought after ATM ripped out of the wall of Chaparral bank
Police are looking for a group of suspects who were spotted stealing a bank machine from a TD Bank in Chaparral early Saturday.
Published Saturday, December 29, 2018 12:23PM MST
Last Updated Saturday, December 29, 2018 12:27PM MST
Calgary police are searching for suspects after a bank machine was stolen from a TD Bank in the southeast early Saturday morning.
Officials say several witnesses called them about a group of individuals using a flatbed truck to tear the ATM out of the wall of the bank’s drive-thru lane.
Police officers arrived just in time to see the truck driving away but did not pursue the suspects because of safety reasons.
They are now canvassing the area for information and are checking over CCTV footage for clues.
There are no suspect descriptions at this time.