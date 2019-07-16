A temporary bridge over the Elbow River, near Inglewood, is set to open this week, as the city works to replace the aging 9th Avenue bridge.

The bridge from the city centre into the community is over 100 years old and is showing signs of being overstressed.

A temporary bridge will open early Thursday morning to support the construction of the new one.

Officials say access to businesses in the area will be maintained while the new bridge is being built.

Early Wednesday morning, crews will close the bridge to finish the paving work on the temporary bridge and there will be lane restrictions in the evening while work is done on the transition areas.

The temporary bridge opens to motorists at 6 a.m. and there will be one driving lane in each direction.

There are also a couple of changes to the pathways in the area. Once the bridge is closed, pedestrians can cross the river using the MacDonald Bridge or the pedestrian bridge to the north of the current bridge.

Crews will then begin working to remove the old bridge and construct a new one in its place.

The new bridge is expected to open in the fall of 2020.

Officials will provide an update on the next steps of the project at a news conference on Tuesday afternoon.

For more on the 9 Avenue S.E. Bridge replacement project, visit the city's website.