CALGARY -- Brendan Fraser, star of the Mummy franchise and Doom Patrol, is the latest guest joining the 15th annual Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo lineup.

At the April event, Fraser might cross paths with his Encino Man co-star Sean Astin, as he and three other Lord of the Rings stars are also scheduled to come to Calgary for a special event panel called Four Hobbits: An Unexpected Reunion.

Early bird tickets for the fan festival go on sale Wednesday.

The Calgary Expo runs from April 23-26, 2020 at Stampede Park.