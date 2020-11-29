LETHBRIDGE -- Lethbridge police is investigating after someone drove through the front entrance of Honkers Pub around 6 a.m. on Sunday.

The owner called police, and investigation determined that a small truck was driven through the front window of the pub.

Two people in the truck stole an ATM inside and then drove away.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Lethbridge police at 403-328-4444 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8427.