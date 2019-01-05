Police are searching for a group of suspects who stole a bank machine out of a drugstore in the southwest Calgary community of Strathcona.

Officials say at about 12:10 a.m. a group of three individuals broke into a Rexall Pharmacy on Strathcona Boulevard S.W. using a crowbar to pry open the doors.

Once inside, they wrapped a chain around the bank machine and used a vehicle to pull it out of the front entrance.

Police say the business sustained significant damage in the incident.

Investigators are looking over security video taken from inside the store and are checking the chain, which was left behind after the thieves fled, for any type of evidence that could help them make arrests.

There are no suspect descriptions at this time and police also don’t know what make or model of vehicle was used.