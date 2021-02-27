CALGARY -- Electricity has been restored for a number of homes in southwest Calgary after a power outage that occurred Friday evening.

ENMAX says the issue occurred at about 7 p.m. and affected approximately 2,000 homes in Cougar Ridge, Medicine Hill and West Springs.

The company has already responded to concerned customers using its Twitter account, telling them that the situation has been resolved and the "complex repair" was complete.

It said a few customers were without power Saturday morning.

The company adds that all of its customers should download the ENMAX app for updates all service issues.