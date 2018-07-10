A young child was transported by ambulance from a home in northwest Calgary to hospital following an undisclosed accidental incident that left the child in life threatening condition.

EMS officials confirm a paramedic crew responded to a location in the 7700 block of 41 Avenue Northwest at approximately 1:00 p.m. following an accidental injury that occurred in a private residence.

The age and gender of the child, who was transported to the Alberta Children’s Hospital, have not been confirmed but EMS confirms the child is a toddler.

More details to follow