CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Toddler transported to Alberta Children’s Hospital from Bowness in life threatening condition
An ambulance outside of a home in the 7700 block of 41 Ave NW on Tuesday, July 10, 2018 following an incident that left a child in life threatening condition
Published Tuesday, July 10, 2018 3:33PM MDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 10, 2018 3:39PM MDT
A young child was transported by ambulance from a home in northwest Calgary to hospital following an undisclosed accidental incident that left the child in life threatening condition.
EMS officials confirm a paramedic crew responded to a location in the 7700 block of 41 Avenue Northwest at approximately 1:00 p.m. following an accidental injury that occurred in a private residence.
The age and gender of the child, who was transported to the Alberta Children’s Hospital, have not been confirmed but EMS confirms the child is a toddler.
More details to follow