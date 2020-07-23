CALGARY -- A severe thunderstorm watch was ended by Environment Canada Thursday evening, but CTV's David Spence warns that more storms may be on the way Friday.

The end of the storm watch came after tornado warnings were issued for Calgary and the surrounding area for a short time Thursday afternoon.

The tornado warnings were issued by Environment Canada just after 2:30 p.m. and included:

Calgary

Airdrie-Cochrane-Olds-Sundre

Okotoks-High River-Claresholm

The tornado warnings were lifted about 3:15 p.m. and replaced with severe thunderstorm warnings.

Severe thunderstorm watches were also in place for:

Drumheller-Three Hills

Hanna-Coronation-Oyen

Lloydminster-Wainwright-Vermillion-Provost

Red Deer-Ponoka-Innisfail-Stettler

"This thunderstorm is located near Springbank, and is heading to the east at 15 km/h," reads the warning.

"Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches. Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors."

Here’s a panorama of the storm from highway 9 looking west. That inflow tail is something else. #abstorm #yyc 3:34pm pic.twitter.com/mBzGpSiSDE — Beth Allan (@adolwyn) July 23, 2020