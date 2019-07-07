Environment Canada issued a warning on Sunday evening after a severe thunderstorm that had the possibility of developing a tornado was detected.

The agency made the announcement on Sunday evening.

The storm was originally detected about 15 km west of Lomond, Alta. and was moving east at 35 km/h.

The warning was called off at 6:25 p.m., but a severe thunderstorm warning remains in place for now.

When it comes to tornado warnings, cfficials say they are very dangerous situations and everyone in the path of the storm is advised to seek shelter immediately. If you hear a roaring sound, see a funnel cloud or see swirling debris or flying debris, take cover immediately.

The safest place to be during a storm is on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows. Anyone who is in a mobile home, vehicle, tent, trailer or other free-standing temporary structure should leave and seek shelter in a strong building.

As a last resort, lie down in a low spot and cover your head with your arms to protect yourself.

Make sure you monitor all alerts and forecasts from Environment Canada and report all severe weather situations directly to the agency by emailing abstorm@canada.ca or tweet using the hashtag #abstorm.