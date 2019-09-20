

CTV News Calgary





As construction on the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion appears close to commencing, the company has begun stockpiling pipe.

On Thursday, the company released photographs of the more than 550 kilometres of pipe currently housed at locations in Alberta and British Columbia.

According to the company, the expansion will require a total of 1,000 kilometres of pipe, the majority of which is being produced by EVRAZ North America at its facilities in Camrose, Alberta and Regina, Saskatchewan.

The federal government purchased the pipeline for $4.5 billion in 2018 and the expansion was expected to be complete and operation by mid-2022. Progress on the project has been hindered by land access disputes and legal challenges of the project's approval.