Travel impacted by crash on Trans-Canada Highway west of Calgary
Police blocked off part of the Trans-Canada Highway, west of Calgary, after a semi tractor-trailer unit ended up in the ditch.
Published Wednesday, July 18, 2018 7:27AM MDT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 18, 2018 9:43AM MDT
Emergency crews were called to a crash in the eastbound lane of the Trans-Canada Highway on Wednesday morning and motorists were advised to use alternate routes while crews cleared the scene.
The crash involving a semi tractor-trailer unit was at the Jumping Pound intersection and traffic in the eastbound lane was reduced to one lane for several hours.
Motorists were delayed while crews worked to clear the scene.
The westbound lanes were not affected and police are investigating.