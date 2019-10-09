CALGARY -- Calgary is no stranger to experiencing winter weather this September, and the city woke up Wednesday to some familiar winter challenges. Up to 10 centimeters fell Tuesday during the city's second snow event of the fall and, combined with a subzero overnight low, that meant city sidewalks got slippery fast.

Lisa Tebbutt and her son Blake were making the best of the snow, sledding in a nearby park. Tenbutt said that the sidewalks in her Elbow Park neighbourhood were horrible.

“In front of our house it's incredibly slippery," Tebbutt said. "It was okay last night, then this morning it was just a sheet of ice again."

Adam Loria from Alberta Health Services told CTV News that paramedics have already been getting calls.

“In the last 24-48 hours, we have responded to a number of calls in relation to people slipping and falling in ice," Loria said.

Loria warned pedestrians to be alert on icy pavement, and urged residents and businesses to clear their sidewalks.

“If you are able, just a simple salt and sand mixture and clearing snow if possible," he said. "Just doing your part to help the pedestrians and commuters.”

According to new city bylaws, property owners are required to remove snow and ice from public sidewalks within 24 hours of snowfall ending.

Failure to do so can result in hefty fines, starting from $250 for a first offence and up to $750 for repeat offenders. That price is on top of a snow removal fee of at least $150.

The city said in a statement that it prioritizes educating property owners regarding these snow removal fines that were introduced last year. Residents and businesses will receive a warning notice first before the city takes action.