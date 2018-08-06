Three homes were destroyed in a fire in the northeast community of Taradale.

The fire broke out along the 200 block of Tara Vista Drive around 5:15 Monday afternoon.

The Calgary Fire Department responded after several calls come into 9-11.

“Crews arrived to find the structure fully involved due to the wind and amount of fire started to spread to structures on either side,” says Battalion Chief Alistair Robin.

“I was driving by and saw a lot of smoke coming out from these houses and they burned in three minutes. I heard big boom boom and they burned in three minutes. It felt like the whole area was going to go if the fire truck wasn’t here,” area resident Sabi Mattu.

The 21 people living in those three homes all got out safely but they have now been displaced because those houses are uninhabitable.

The fire forced the evacuation of the neigbourhood.

“There's close to 100 people were evacuated from the block and due to the nature of this green space was very helpful to get people back and safely out of the way,” says Robin.

The weather played a factor as firefighters battled the flames.

“The wind had an effect on the fire and air temperature, takes its toll on firefighting so we had to keep a close eye on firefighters second alarm was called right away which was a great call by the incident commander and allowed us to rotate crews,” says Robin.

No one was injured in the fire.

Firefighters will remain on scene watching for hot spots.

The investigation into what sparked the fire will begin soon.