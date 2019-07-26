EMS officials confirm two people have died as a result of a crash involving a glider southwest of Calgary.

A paramedic crew responded to reports of a glider crash near the Cu Nim Gliding Club, east of the town of Black Diamond, shortly before 4 p.m. Friday. Two people were pronounced dead on scene. Both victims had been in the glider.

According to EMS, the collision between the glider and its tow plane occurred in the air, a short time after the glider's release.

RCMP have secured the crash site ahead of the arrival of Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) investigators.

The TSB confirms to CTV that the tow plane was a Cessna 182.