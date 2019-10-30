CALGARY – Members of the Calgary Police Service are investigating following an exchange of gunfire in the city's southwest that sent two people to hospital.

Calgary police officers were called just after 2:15 a.m. to the 2500 block of Fish Creek Boulevard where shots were fired in the parking lot of the Fish Creek Pointe apartment complex.

Police confirm one man pulled up in a red SUV and exchanged gunfire with another man standing in the parking lot. Both were wounded in what’s being described as a targeted attack.

Both men, who are believed to be in their mid to late 20s, were wounded and transported to hospital. Police confirm one victim suffered serious non-life threatening injuries, while the other man is in serious life-threatening condition.

Investigators say the man in the red SUV drove to the nearby 7-Eleven convenience store on Everridge Drive and left his vehicle there.

7-Eleven clerk Harish Patel tells CTV a man wearing a mask and a hoodie came running into his store asking for help after his friend had just been shot.

"I just went to the backside when came in here because I was scared and he had a mask on his face," Patel said. "He was asking to call 9-1-1 so I just hand him the phone and let him make the call before he left."

Police confirm both victims are known to each other but it’s not yet known if this incident is gang-related.

No further suspects are being looked for at this time.