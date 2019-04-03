Police are investigating a shooting in the city’s northeast that resulted in the death of two men on Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to a parking lot in the 2400 block of 37 Avenue N.E. at about 2:15 a.m. for reports of shots fired.

Police found two men inside a vehicle, suffering from gunshot wounds.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene and the other man succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Police tarped off a black, Mercedes at the scene and say the attack was not random.

Witnesses reported seeing another vehicle leaving the area and investigators are examining surveillance footage from nearby businesses.

Ozzy Abou Ghanem owns the Mazaj Lounge and Restaurant and says a number of businesses share the parking lot near the scene.

“We have a great security camera, we cooperate with the police to help them solve everything,” he said. “It affected too many businesses, everybody around this parking lot is affected.”

The identities of the two men have not been released and an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Calgary Police Service Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877, the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously through the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

More to come…

Here’s a closer look at the Mercedes SUV



This is where two men were shot to death this morning in a parking lot off Barlow Tr & 37th Ave NE #yyc @CTVCalgary pic.twitter.com/EzRPSgslWq — Mark Villani (@CTVMarkVillani) April 3, 2019

Police have now removed a body from the black Mercedes SUV parked in this lot near 37th Ave & Barlow Tr. #yyc @CTVCalgary — Mark Villani (@CTVMarkVillani) April 3, 2019