CALGARY -- Premier Jason Kenney and federal Conservative leader Andrew Scheer are set to address the United Conservative Party faithful during the party's annual general meeting in Calgary this weekend.

The gathering of UCP members kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday at the Westin Calgary Airport.

Scheer is scheduled to speak Friday night while Kenney will take to the stage Saturday to deliver a speech and Sunday to field questions from party rank and file.

The event is slated to include a members-only vote on several resolutiona as well as the election of new members to the party's board of directors.

The UCP AGM is expected to draw protests Saturday afternoon as student groups and public-sector workers are planning to voice their concerns over planned cuts as a result of the provincial government's first budget.

With files from The Canadian Press