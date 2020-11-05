Advertisement
Uncooperative weather forces Nakiska to postpone opening day until Saturday
Published Thursday, November 5, 2020 6:59PM MST
Nakiska has postponed opening day until Saturday, Nov. 7
CALGARY -- Downhill skiers planning to hit the slopes at Nakiska will have to wait until Saturday.
Management at the closest mountain to Calgary made the announcement Thursday that its season-opening would be pushed back a day, due to "uncooperative weather conditions."
With snow in the forecast, the plan is to be open both Saturday and Sunday at 9 a.m.