CALGARY -- Volunteers from the United Way, Calgary Stampede and the Women in Need Society (WINS) will team up to collect basic needs items for Calgarians who need it the most.

The Round Up for Basic Needs is requesting donations of personal hygiene items, cleaning supplies, diapers, food and gift cards.

"Almost 95 thousand people have lost their jobs between February and May and the need for basic needs supports is higher than ever," explained Beth Gignac, chief operating officer of the United Way of Calgary and Area.

Some people who have donated to WINS in the past are now finding themselves in need of help.

"We have donors coming in, people that have donated to WINS in the past and saying 'I donated here and now I need help. How can you help me?'," said Karen Ramchuk, WINS executive director. "And they honestly don’t know where to go, who to turn to and the need is deep."

A team of volunteers will collect the items on Saturday, July 11 between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. To register for a pick-up visit United Way and leave the items outside your door.

Donations can also be dropped off at the WINS operation centre at 7007 54th Street S.E.