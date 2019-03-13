Investigators say they've recovered an unmarked RCMP vehicle in Calgary on Wednesday afternoon, less than 24 hours after it went missing.

Officials say the vehicle was taken from the lot sometime between 10:15 and 10:35 p.m. on March 12.

The vehicle belonged to an on-duty RCMP officer who was inside a nearby building. The officer had placed the keys inside a bag that had been placed inside a locker.

At some point, the bag was taken from the locker and the offenders were then able to access the vehicle parked in the lot.

Officials say the vehicle contained the officer’s identification and badge, a loaded Smith & Wesson handgun, soft body armour, pepper spray, handcuffs and a baton.

Police located the vehicle, abandoned in Calgary, at about 4:30 p.m. There are no suspects.

There is no word on if the police equipment or the firearm has been recovered.

