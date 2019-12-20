CALGARY -- Calgary is the fifth most welcoming place in Canada, according to a new online survey.

The poll, published by Big 7 Travel, asked 1.5 million people on social media to tell them what they thought was the friendliest place to be for locals and tourists in Canada.

Cowtown made fifth spot on the list, with respondents saying they love the city's "sense of community."

"Locals are quite keen to share the city highlights," the website reads. "It’s common for a stranger to help you unstick your car from the snow or carry your groceries."

Vancouver, which placed first on a global list conducted by Big 7 earlier this year, was number one on the Canada-wide ranking, followed by Halifax, N.S. and Montreal, Que.

While Calgarians are pretty friendly, they aren't as friendly as the residents of Huntsville, Ont., the community that placed fourth overall.

Big 7 Travel said the town, located just over three hours north of Toronto, boasts a "homey feel" where "locals go the extra mile to welcome tourists."

Other Alberta communities to make the list are Edmonton (11th) and St. Albert (19th).

While the survey found Toronto has a "progressive atmosphere" that makes it a great place to live in, the megacity only placed 24th out of the 25 municipalities included on the list.

Big 7 Travel's top 10 are: