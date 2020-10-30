KANANASKIS, ALTA. -- Provincial funding for cross-country ski trail grooming was cancelled earlier this year, but a third party has stepped in to pick up the slack.

Nordiq Alberta says it has signed an agreement to take care of the trails thousands of Albertans use each year.

“We are excited because this is a great example of the work that we are trying to do to create partnerships all across the province,” said Jason Nixon, minister of Environment and Parks.

The pilot program, which includes voluntary fees of $10 for a day pass or $50 for a season pass, will support grooming on popular ski trails in Peter Lougheed Provincial Park, Mount Shark, Kananaskis Village and Sandy McNabb Recreation Area.

Local businesses are equally excited about the program.

“If we continue to work together, this pilot project will help ensure adventure seekers, families, aspiring athletes and first time skiers all have the chance to get outside and enjoy Kananaskis this winter,”” said Michelle Faerden, owner of Kananaskis Outfitters.

Meanwhile, conservation groups are leery about the government’s plan and say they’ll be monitoring it closely as it progresses.

“COVID-19 has proven that outdoor recreation is more important to Albertans than ever,” said Becky Best-Bertwistle, conservation engagement coordinator with CPAWS Southern Alberta.

“It is crucial that safe outdoor recreation is accessible and available to all. We will be watching this one-year pilot program to ensure that the fees do not impact the ability of all Albertans to equitably access recreation and nature in our province.”

You can purchase the passes at kananaskisgrooming.ca.

Kananaskis, Alta. is home to over 190 kilometres of groomed trails.