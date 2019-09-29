CALGARY – Hundreds of people gathered in Calgary on Sunday to honour the survivors of residential schools in Canada, ahead of the national day set aside for Truth and Reconciliation.

Pokaiks: The Children Walk and Festival, involves a walk from Rouleauville Square to Central Memorial Park, where a special event is scheduled to take place.

Organizers say the event is meant to help Indigenous and non-Indigenous people to learn about the current issues and work to build awareness, dispel stereotypes, develop relationships and support Canada's Indigenous peoples.

The display at Central Memorial Park will include storytelling, drumming, art and music workshops, virtual reality games, beatboxing and other cultural performances. Volunteers will also be serving Indigenous stew and bannock to the public.

The event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., is completely free of charge and is open for anyone to attend.

More information on the event can be found online.