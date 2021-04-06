CALGARY -- We're right into zonal (west-to-east) flow aloft right now, with warm and dry air slated to stream across the Rockies as we progress through today and tomorrow.

A petite shortwave is crossing through the central regions and should generate some precipitation, but that's not going to be impactful here. Instead, we will cope with gusts in the 40 km/h range this afternoon.

Tomorrow, we'll see this wind tilt toward the southwest, with gusts jumping to 50 km/h, that marks the advent of a trough swinging through. Thursday could bring some flurries to Calgary and the surrounding area, but thermal conditions near the ground and our temperature for the afternoon will keep that snow layer short-lived. Unfortunately for some, gusts will continue – this time out of the north in the wake of a cold front! Current model predictions are calling for the gusts in the 40s, but I wouldn't be shocked to see gusts push above 50 km/h.

The fire ban image remains the same as yesterday:

Click the image or this link to find out more for your area.

Calgary isn't in this band, having received seasonal precipitation across meteorological fall and winter:

This collated data is from Agroclimate Canada, collected over a 30-year period from 1981-2010 across various sites in our province. Fire restrictions are in place for the County of Paintearth to our northwest, but much of that exceptionally-dry area is under no advisory at this time.

Your five-day forecast:

Today:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 14 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 0 C

Wednesday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 15 C

Evening: building cloud, low 0 C

Thursday:

Mainly cloudy, chance of flurries

Daytime high: 6 C

Evening: some cloud, low -3 C

Friday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 12 C

Evening: Some cloud, low -3 C

Saturday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 7 C

Evening: Some cloud, low -4 C

And, Natasha's back again with a nice shot of the Inglewood Bird Sanctuary:

You can submit your weather photos here, or email me: Kevin Stanfield