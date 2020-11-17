CALGARY -- Let's break today into three components.

First, this morning: a wave of warmer air has fallen in above us and mixed with some of the cooler air found there. As it sinks to ground-level, it's not only fully saturated, but supercooled – that means the water droplets are holding a negative temperature, but that there isn't enough energy required to freeze those particles until they latch onto a surface.

AKA "Freezing Fog."

Visibility can only go as far down on our charting to 200 metres, but it's less than that, especially close to the rivers.

This afternoon now! We hit the trifecta: westerly wind aloft, sunny, and high pressure. That combination will push us into some wind gusts (30-40 km/h) that will assist with an even mightier warmup than what Sunday or Monday had on offer.

Tonight, we have a really great opportunity to view the Leonid meteor shower. The peak viewing period would have been this morning, but, well, we know how that turned out. Here's NASA's article with more info.

Tomorrow evening, we descend into cooler climes, with an arctic wave pushing in. High pressure from the south battles back ahead of the weekend!

Here's the five-day forecast:

Today:

Early freezing fog, then partly cloudy and windy

Daytime high: 8 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 1 C

Wednesday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 4 C

Evening: overnight flurries kick up, low -8 C

Thursday:

Mainly cloudy, snow flurries, temperature downtrend

Daytime high: -8 C*

Evening: mainly clear, low -10 C

Friday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 1 C

Evening: partial cloud, low -5 C

Saturday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 3 C

Evening: partial cloud, low -4 C

Gemma sent this great photo of Albertans being Albertans on Gap Lake, near Canmore. I know I'm supposed to be impartial, but there's some legitimate jealousy here. Great photo, Gemma!

As always, thanks so much for sending these photos in! We love sharing them. You can submit your weather photos here.