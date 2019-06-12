Alberta's business community recognized a significant milestone on Wednesday, inducting two women into the Alberta Business Hall of Fame for the first time ever.

The four latest inductees to achieve the honour were announced at a luncheon. They include Margaret Southern, one of the founders of the world-renowned Spruce Meadows Equestrian Centre, and Suzanne West, a globally-recognized entrepreneur in oil and gas. West, who passed away in March, was represented at the ceremony by her sister, Kathy Rawmuningi.

Rounding out the inductees were Jay Westman, a successful investor and business leader, and Geoff Cumming, the founder of Emerald Capital.

Speaking on being one of the first women to be inducted, Southern stated attitude will always offset gender. “Whether you are a woman or a man, attitude means so much,” said Southern. “How you face every morning, every day, every project.”

Despite the milestone, some from the business community felt there is still much progress to be made.

“In the city of Calgary less than 10 per cent of our executives are female,” explained Melissa From of Junior Achievement Southern Alberta. “How do we bridge that gap? Where are we losing these female leaders in business and in our community?”

On setting an example for aspiring young women, Southern reaffirmed her belief in attitude. “Whatever you are doing, it’s whether you like what you’re doing.”

“If you have passion for it, and you want to work at what you’re doing, you are probably going to succeed. But yes I think women are more recognized now, and that makes a big difference.”

The Business Hall of Fame criteria involves an individual going through the entire cycle of business and approaching the end of their career. The laureates will officially enter the Hall of Fame at an induction ceremony in October.