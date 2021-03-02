CALGARY -- The articles are getting a little shorter for a while, since the conditions are… well, you'll see. So here's a ridiculous series of stats, instead.

First, the hockey one: In games where Milan Lucic has scored a goal this season, the Flames have lost 83 per cent of the time.

Now, the weather ones!

Temperature differentials in our shoulder months (February and October) can really show some wild swings. October 2020 had a high-high of 24.2 C and a low-low of -18.4 C, for a differential of 42.6 C. The high came on the first of the month, and the low on the 25th, though; much more spaced out than February's drop.

On to our current setup. The primary jet responsible for the warmest day of the year so far in the city (10.2 C, beating Jan. 17th's 9.7 C) has dipped south of Calgary, so Lethbridge and communities south of that latitude will reap the benefits and the jet is strengthening a lot in the US Midwest. Bismarck, North Dakota, should hit around 15 C today!

So, we're into benign conditions for the next couple of days. Lighter westerly wind is expected. A ridge of high pressure will shift our upper wind to a southwesterly trajectory and push us toward more "warmest day of 2021" material by the weekend.

Environment and Climate Change Canada is on board with high confidence, too:

Enjoy! Beware the melt-freeze cycle that can occur with overnight lows in the negatives. It could get icy out there.

Here's the five-day forecast:

Today:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 5 C

Evening: some cloud, low -4 C

Wednesday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 7 C

Evening: some cloud, low -1 C

Thursday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 10 C

Evening: some cloud, low -1 C

Friday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 12 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 1 C

Saturday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 10 C

Evening: some cloud, low -1 C

Lots of pics today. Let’s start with Laurellea, who snapped this amazing shot of the Aurora by moonlight in Hussar, AB:

Then, our towercam caught our downtown with a magnificent sunrise, but I defer to Roy, the expert, at catching that perfect moment with maximum colour.

You can submit your weather photos here, or email me here! Kevin Stanfield