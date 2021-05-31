CALGARY -- It's going to be… *checks notes* hot and sunny all week.

Oh, alright then!

Our upper-air situation involves a strengthening trough developing and sinking well to our west. It's south of the Alaska Peninsula, forcing air to rise over a stretch of the coastal ranges into a high pressure ridge that will accommodate the southern prairies through the week.

Tomorrow's the start of meteorological summer – it's the sort of June 1st you can be proud of, too! Break out the sunscreen!

These persistent conditions will have a less-than-favourable translation, however… because of course they will. Here's a look at the Canada Wildland Fire Information System's current map for fire danger in our province:

Canada Wildland Fire Information System, May 31

This is not coincident with our fire ban charting right now, where things are more lax (if only for the time being)

Alberta Fire Bans, May 31

Expect this page to light up like a Christmas tree through this period of sustained dry weather.

Your five-day forecast:

Today:

  • Mainly sunny
  • Daytime high: 25 C
  • Evening: light cloud, low 12 C

Tuesday:

  • Mainly sunny
  • Daytime high: 27 C
  • Evening: mainly clear, low 15 C

Wednesday:

  • Sunny
  • Daytime high: 30 C
  • Evening: clear, low 14 C

Thursday:

  • Sunny
  • Daytime high: 32 C
  • Evening: clear, low 16 C

Friday:

  • Partly cloudy
  • Daytime high: 28 C
  • Evening: small chance of scattered showers, low 11 C

Photo time!

Let's work our way to warm in the photos – Bryce snapped this good pupper Jasper at Bow Lake!

Jasper, Bow Lake, Bryce,

Mary caught a great shot of virga – that's where rain is falling from a cloud but evaporates on the way down. Good grab, Mary!

virga, rain, clouds, Mary, southern Alberta

And lastly, Nyckie brought out the good lens to snap a sparrow in her crabapple tree, while it's in bloom. Lovely!

Nyckie, sparrow, crabapple, tree

Thank you for sending, all! You can submit your weather photos here, or email me: Kevin Stanfield , OR you can just tweet at me!