Westbound Hwy. 1 backed up due to semi rollover west of Calgary
Traffic was backed up for several hours after a semi rolled on Hwy. 1 west of Calgary. (Alberta 511)
Published Saturday, July 27, 2019 10:57AM MDT
Westbound traffic on Highway 1 was backed up significantly Saturday morning after a semi rolled near Hermitage Road, west of Calgary.
The crash happened about 4 a.m. and the driver was taken to hospital by ambulance.
No other vehicles were involved.
Westbound traffic on Highway 1 was being detoured via Highway 1A, through Cochrane and motorists had to take the Morley road to return to Highway 1.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.