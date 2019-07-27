Westbound traffic on Highway 1 was backed up significantly Saturday morning after a semi rolled near Hermitage Road, west of Calgary.

The crash happened about 4 a.m. and the driver was taken to hospital by ambulance.

No other vehicles were involved.

Westbound traffic on Highway 1 was being detoured via Highway 1A, through Cochrane and motorists had to take the Morley road to return to Highway 1.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.