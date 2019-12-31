CALGARY -- Calgarians looking to ring in 2020 have no shortage of options for a fun-filled New Year’s Eve celebration.

The City of Calgary is hosting a number of events, including its annual fireworks display set to light up the sky when the clock strikes midnight.

Guests are invited to celebrate the new year and view the display at the Calgary Tower and at Olympic Plaza where visitors can enjoy outdoor fire pits, ice sculptures and extended hours of skating until midnight. Patrons can bring their own skates or rent on site for a fee.

“We are very happy to host another amazing fireworks show to ring in 2020,” said Teresa Byrne, City of Calgary Superintendent of Arts and Culture.

“Wherever you are in the city, we hope you look up to see the spectacular sparks of colour light up the sky.”

Be advised that the following road closures will be in place from 11:50 p.m. Dec. 31, 2019 to 12:15 a.m. Jan. 1, 2020

Centre Street S.E., from Eighth Avenue S.E to Ninth Avenue S.E.

Ninth Avenue S.W., from First Street S.W to First Avenue

If you plan to be warm and indoors at midnight, you can also watch a livestream of the fireworks at Calgary.ca/live.

For more outdoor activities, you can head to Bowness Park with extended skating until 1 a.m. or drive by or walk through the Lions Festival of Lights at Confederation Park.

Here’s a list of other events taking place this New Year’s Eve in Calgary

Noon Year’s Eve at Southcentre Mall (10 a.m. to 12 p.m.)

Central Library New Year’s Celebration (12 p.m. to 4 p.m.)

Studio Bell New Year’s Bash (5 p.m. to 9 p.m.)

Pool Party Countdown at Southland/Village Square Leisure Centres (6 p.m. to 8 p.m.)

As for getting around, Calgary Transit says it has extended service for the CTrain leaving the downtown core.

New Year's Eve Extended Service:

CTrain: every 15 min; last train leaves downtown 3am

Bus: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 22, 301, 302 #MAXOrange #MAXYellow #MAXTeal #MAXPurple. These buses will run every 30-45min. Last trips leave downtown 3am https://t.co/W1u00epJxL pic.twitter.com/xkR07eX9aT — Calgary Transit (@calgarytransit) December 31, 2019

As always, there is a focus on safety for New Year’s Eve celebrations.

The Alberta government is reminding you to make sure "safe driving" is your resolution for 2020.

Transportations Minister Ric McIver says there is no excuse for driving impaired.

“To avoid tragedy in the new year, all of us need to make smart choices behind the wheel,” he said. “That means taking care of each other. H driving according to the condition, putting away distractions and never driver impaired. Let’s make 2020 the year we all remember to drive safely to prevent tragedy on our roads.”

If you are under the influence of alcohol or cannabis, the province is encouraging all Albertans to plan ahead, have a designated driver, take a taxi orconsider finding somewhere to stay for the night.