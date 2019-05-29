The skyline is starting to get a lot more shrouded as haze from wildfires in northern Alberta is starting to cover the City of Calgary.

Air quality hasn't reached critical levels yet, but some residents may start to smell the smoke if they happen to go outside.

Right now, the Air Quality Health Index is only at 4 or a 'moderate risk.'

The smoke is coming from a series of large forest fires burning in northern Alberta for the past week.

The largest of them, the Chuckegg Creek fire, is three kilometres southwest of High Level.

Authorities say the fire grew to 1,300 square kilometres on Tuesday.

(With files from the Canadian Press)