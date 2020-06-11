CALGARY -- Staff at WinSport are preparing to welcome visitors back for select activities following the provincial government's announcement of Stage 2 of the economic relaunch.

The 18-hole mini-golf course is slated to reopen to the public on June 13 and WinSport is currently accepting registrations for its summer mountain bike camps that are slated to begin July 6.

The mini-golf course will be open on weekends and measures will be in place to ensure physical distancing is observed. Tee times will be scheduled 10 minutes apart and must be booked online. Groups will be restricted to members of the same household and staff will sanitize putters and golf balls.

While the majority of WinSport's summer camps have been cancelled, mountain bike camps will operate between July 6 and August 29 and restricted to six campers per instructor. Bicycles will not be available to rent and before or after camp childcare will not be provided.

WinSport has resumed booking its festival tent and the multi-purpose room of the Markin MacPhail Centre for weddings and other events where physical distancing protocols can be observed.

A scheduled date for the reopening of the arenas and performance training centre has not been confirmed.

WinSport closed to the public on March 16 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.