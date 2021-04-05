CALGARY -- The Women's Centre of Calgary is encouraging anyone who visited its location in Crescent Heights in recent days to monitor their health and undergo testing following a COVID-19 outbreak.

According to centre officials, several staff members have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The potential for exposure at the centre, located at 34 Fourth Street N.E., was at its highest between March 24 and April 1 and staff have contacted those at risk of exposure.

While the Women's Centre will remain closed to in-person visits until April 19, workshops and legal advice will be made available remotely on a limited basis. For additional details regarding the disruption of services contact the centre by email.