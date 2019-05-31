

Glenn Campbell, CTV News Calgary





Nathan Osmond has always looked up to his older brother Riley, especially when it comes to darts.

"He taught me to play the board and not let the competition get in my head," the 13-year-old told CTV News.

That advice worked to perfection at the recent Youth World Cup Qualifier in Saskatoon.

Nathan was on target and qualified for the big tournament, which is being held in Romania this October.

He admits the moment he secured his trip to the Worlds was emotional.

"When I played in the semi-finals and beat my competitor, I cried," he said. "I got bombarded by everyone cheering me on. I knew it meant I was going to the finals and had made Team Canada."

By making it to the youth World Cup, Nathan follows in his brother’s footsteps. Riley, then 16 years old, qualified for the tournament when it was held in Japan two years ago.

He says this year, Nathan deserves it.

"I couldn’t be prouder of my brother, he’s worked so hard to get to where he is the last couple of years and it’s paying off a lot sooner than it did for me," said Riley.

Nathan is now turning his attention to the biggest tournament of his life, and his big brother has some advice.

"There is way more competition there than he is used to but I know he can do well," he said. "He just needs to keep focused and go to work, the experience alone is something he will never forget."

Nathan knows it’s not going to be easy but he says he’ll go to Romania learn and do his best.

"My expectation for the World Cup is to go and give it my all and represent Canada the best I can," he said. "I know I’ll come up against a lot of tough competition there, I’m going to enjoy the experience and make new friends."