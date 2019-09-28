CALGARY – Staff at the city's largest and longest serving women's organization are celebrating the opening of a new facility on Saturday that will allow them to continue their work supporting women in need.

YW Calgary's Hub facility, on 17 Avenue S.E., will help the agency in their mission of bringing brighter futures to women.

Officials say the building will serve as a sanctuary for single women as well as a space for community to get together.

"A woman will walk through our doors on one of the worst days of her life and will be warmly greeted in this space; her new home," said Sue Tomney, chief executive officer of YW Calgary, in a release. "Many of the issues we deal with are in the shadows and one of the best remedies for that is light and nature and the warm embrace of community."

To celebrate opening day at the facility, YW Calgary is holding a special event on Saturday. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. and the program begins at 11.

Construction of the Hub began in 2017 and it was supported with an $8.6 million grant from the provincial government.

The facility features 100 single suites with private washrooms. Residents will also have the use of a common kitchen and living space.

A number of programs and services will also be available including: counselling, employment and training and childcare.

Each year, YW Calgary supports more than 5,800 women and their families.