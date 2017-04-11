Alberta health officials are urging people who visited a northwest Shoppers Drug Mart earlier this month to contact them after a case of measles was confirmed at the location.

Officials say anyone who shopped at the store at 8060 Silver Springs Blvd. N.W on Sunday, April 2, between noon and 2:30 p.m. may have been exposed to the virus.

AHS says people born after 1970 who have not had measles or received two doses of the vaccine may be at risk if they visited the store during the specified time.

Officials are asking these people to register their name and contact number with Health Link at 811 so AHS can track those who were potentially exposed to the virus.

AHS says it will contact anyone else who may have been exposed to the individual in this case at other locations.

Measles is extremely contagious and is easily spread so people are being reminded to monitor themselves for symptoms.

Symptoms include:

Fever of 38.3° C or higher

Cough, runny nose and/or red eyes

A red blotchy rash that appears three to seven days after fever starts, beginning behind the ears and on the face and spreading down to the body and then to the arms and legs

Those who show symptoms are advised to stay home and call Health Link before going to a health facility to help reduce the risk of further exposure.

