CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Inside Calgary.CTVNews.ca
Top Stories
- Thousands of Calgarians gather downtown in support of the Women's March on Washington 1
- Over 1 million join anti-Trump women's marches worldwide 20
- Climber injured in Mt. Lorette fall, lengthy tumble halted by tree
- RCMP investigation underway after pet store in Okotoks vandalized several times 1
- Trump praises the CIA, bristles over inaugural crowd counts 19
- Rescuers search for avalanche survivors, fear more slides 8
- Garland triple murder trial learns of bloody footprints found in Liknes home 2
- Canadian bobsledders Humphries, Lotholz just miss out on gold
- One person in hospital after stabbing in N.E. Calgary
- Police search for suspects in violent robbery
- Outrage over store’s confederate flag display prompts Calgarian to buy out stock 1
Watch CTV News Calgary
Watch CTV News Calgary
Highlights
Community
BNN VIDEOS _
WATCH: Don Vialoux's Top Picks
WATCH: Don Vialoux discusses BCE