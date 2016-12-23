CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Inside Calgary.CTVNews.ca
Top Stories
- Revellers around the world usher in 2017 2
- Members of Calgary’s Egyptian community gather to support crash victims
- 'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women join march on Washington, D.C.
- Suspect faces attempted murder charge after garden spade attack in Taber
- UN backs Russian-Turkish Syria efforts, as ceasefire wavers 1
- Dog finds human bone in park near UBC
- Truck driver killed on QEII alongside Good Samaritan mourned 1
- Man in critical condition after alleged shootout with Montreal police
- Man attacked in Beltline McDonald’s frustrated as offenders have yet to be charged 2
- Alberta man survives frigid 14 hours in overturned car 1
- Christmas Eve crash near Pincher Creek claims third member of Calgary family
Watch CTV News Calgary
Watch CTV News Calgary
Highlights
Community
Video Features
BNN VIDEOS _
WATCH: Keith Richards' Top Picks