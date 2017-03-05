Body found in Nose Hill Park, death considered non-criminal
Published Sunday, March 5, 2017 12:24PM MST
An autopsy has been scheduled following Saturday morning’s discovery of a body inside a makeshift shelter in a popular northwest park.
Members of the Calgary Police Service homicide unit responded to a location within Nose Hill Park early Saturday afternoon after a citizen made the grisly discovery during a walk in a treed area near the southern edge of the park.
Police believe the man’s death is not of a criminal nature and an autopsy will be conducted by the Medical Examiner’s Office on Monday.
The identity of the deceased and the nature of his death have not been disclosed.
