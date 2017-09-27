Traffic had to be diverted around a three vehicle crash on Country Hills Boulevard on Wednesday morning that involved a Calgary fire truck.

The collision happened near 112th Avenue N.W. at about 10:15 a.m. between a Honda sedan, fire truck and a gravel truck.

Officials say it appeared that the driver of the Honda was trying to squeeze in between the two trucks at the time.

Two people were trapped in the Honda after it became wedged between the trucks. They were assessed by EMS at the scene and released.

“The collision happened at a relatively low speed so I am happy to report that there were no injuries to the two passengers of the car, the diver of the dump truck or any of the four firefighters involved in this incident”, said Carol Henke, Public Information Officer with the Calgary Fire Department.

Fire officials say the fire engine was not responding to a call and was stopped at the traffic light.

The car sustained significant damage but the two trucks were not heavily impacted.

Police are investigating and there is no word yet on charges.